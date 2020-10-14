Event planned to introduce low-cost spay-neuter clinic

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — An event Friday and Saturday aims to educate the public about an effort to bring a low-cost spay and neuter clinic to Pickens County.

“The event is basically to introduce the community to Clemson Paw Partners,” Clemson Paw Partners founder Margaret Thompson said.

Earlier this year, county officials agreed to lease the old magistrate’s office in Central to Clemson Paw Partners, an animal welfare organization.

Plans are to use the building to create the low-cost spay and neuter clinic, Thompson said.

“We’re raising money to get it done,” she said. “Once we get this done, it’s going to be the only standalone spay

