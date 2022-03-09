Ex-elections board member slams senator after non-reappointment

Rice says nothing finalized, cites social media concerns

PICKENS — Former Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections member Lillian Boatwright took to social media last week, saying she wasn’t reappointed to another term because State Sen. Rex Rice disagreed with her political views.

Fellow board member Bobby Rauton also said he plans to resign from the board to protest the legislative delegation’s decision on Boatwright.

“I have the utmost respect for my fellow Board members, the department staff, county leadership and many of our legislative delegation members,” Boatwright said in an online post. “I

