Ex-officer gets 20 years in shooting
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A former Pickens County detention officer was sentenced last month to two decades in prison for shooting his estranged wife.
In a release, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said 31-year-old Joshua Scott Bradford of Liberty pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful conduct
