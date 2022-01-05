Ex-teacher charged with sexual battery

PICKENS — A former School District of Pickens County teacher was arrested this week after being charged with sexual battery with a student.

In addition to a count of sexual battery with a student aged 16-17, Katherine Folger Pelfrey, 34, of Clemson, also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was arrested Monday and released from the Pickens County Detention Center on a combined $10,000 surety bond the following day.

An arrest warrant alleges Pelfrey met the victim “at various locations” and took him to her

