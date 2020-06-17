Fall volleyball and soccer registration open at Pickens Rec

PICKENS — Fall soccer and volleyball registration are being taken now through July 24 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

For soccer, the following coed age divisions are offered: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15.

Volleyball age divisions are 7-9, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17.

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division. The registration fee provides a jersey. The fee is $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out-of-city residents. Birth certificates are required at registration. Birthdate cut-off for each sport is Sept. 1, 2020.

Anyone interested in coaching or who needs more information is asked to call the recreation department at (864) 878-2296.