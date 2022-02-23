Family pleads for help to find missing man

By Rocky Nimmons

PICKENS — A Pickens family is asking for the community’s help in finding a loved one reported missing earlier this month.

Boyce Anthony “B.A.” Morris Jr. left his home on Reece Mill Road around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 on foot, not wearing shoes and without clothes that would aid and protect him in the elements. At the time of his disappearance, Morris had been sick and not been feeling well, according to his mother, Lynn Morris.

