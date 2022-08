Trotter charged with tasing teen 17 times

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A family has filed suit against the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and a former deputy who is accused of tasing an autistic teen 17 times last year.

Attorneys with the firm of Poulin Willey Anastopoulo and the family of Aaron Vasquez held a news conference last

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login