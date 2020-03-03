Federal funds may help with local flood damage

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County should qualify for federal reimbursement to help repair infrastructure damaged by heavy rain and flash flooding last month.

“On Feb. 6, we had almost six inches of rain within a 24-hour period within the county,” acting county administrator Ken Roper said during his report to council at its meeting Monday. “I know many in the room will have experienced negative repercussions from that.”

The rain and flooding damaged some county facilities, including

You must be logged in to view this content.