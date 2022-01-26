Federal money helps county forgive $103K loan

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Council is using a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist a local nonprofit that has done “extraordinary things” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, county council voted to approve using ARPA funds to forgive the loan that Pickens County Meals on Wheels has with the county.

Council members discussed the matter during their Dec. 6 meeting.

“This is a unique one, out of all the ARPA funding requests that we’ve received,” county council chairman

