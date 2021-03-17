Federal program aiming to help address county’s high suicide rate

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County will take part in an effort to prevent service members, veterans and their families from dying by suicide by identifying members of those groups who are most at risk.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention announced recently that Pickens County has been selected as one of the 10 locations in the United States to participate in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Crisis Intercept Mapping for Service Members, Veterans and their Families (SMVF) for Suicide Prevention.

The SMVF Crisis Intercept Map for Suicide Prevention is a tool that helps community members understand how at-risk service members, veterans and their families move through the crisis care system, the announcement said.

The tool identifies four key “intercept points” for identifying people who are most at risk and connecting them to the most appropriate and effective suicide prevention and support services, the

