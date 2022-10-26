Fellow Republicans quiet after offensive tweets come to light

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Republican officials had little to say Monday in response to a report published in The Journal over the weekend detailing racist and homophobic tweets posted by a Republican Pickens County Council candidate’s social media “burner” account.

Brad White said on Friday the tweets calling others “coons” and other attacks from the now-deleted Twitter user @Patriot76472267 were not his words and that “I didn’t make those.”

“I didn’t authorize him to make those very subjective and very horrible comments,” White said of the unidentified Charleston resident he

