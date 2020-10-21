Festival fun, finally

Months after it was originally scheduled to be held in April, the annual Central Railroad Festival finally took place on Saturday, becoming the first major festival in Pickens County since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the spring. Although attendees wore masks and maintained proper social distance, the event maintained the look and feel of a traditional festival, with hallmarks including food, crafts, caboose tours, live music and fun for the whole family, along with one new addition for this year — a Halloween costume contest. Photos by Ed Welch