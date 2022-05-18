Festival planned at mill Saturday

PICKENS — Hagood Mill Historic Site will host the Mountain Roots Herb Festival and Get Out and Play Day this weekend.

Set for Saturday, the event is a great time to take in all that the mill site has to offer in terms of recreation and nature, according to a news release.

The site will be active all day. Workshops including guided bird walks, nature photography, growing microgreens and fly-fishing demonstrations will be occurring throughout the day. There will also be musical entertainment on the historic stage. Helen Campbell, Big Eyes Parker and Rachel Van Slyke will be providing a musical backdrop for the day.

Other activities at the site will include operation of the water-powered 1845 gristmill, living history

