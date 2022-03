By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Incumbent State House Reps. Jerry Carter and Davey Hiott both filed for reelection last week in the first days of the two-week filing period for the November general election.

Carter represents District 3, which covers the Clemson, Central, Six Mile and Norris areas, while Hiott’s

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login