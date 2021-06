PICKENS — The Carolina One Volleyball Club 16 Elite Pickens “Fire” Golf Tournament was a hit, according to organizers.

Eleven teams competed in the event, held June 5 at the Rock Golf Course and Resort. Team parent Steve Campbell organized the event, which raised around $3,000 for the team’s trip to the AAU Junior Volleyball Championship, which will be

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login