Fire volleyball team excels at AAU National Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. — Carolina One Volleyball 16U Elite Pickens (Fire) had a fantastic run at the 48th annual AAU National Championship from June 26-29.
Playing at the Orlando County Convention Center, Fire finished 10-1 in the four-day event and ninth overall out of 183 teams in the 16U Club Division, ending the club season with a 58-10 record.
The first three days, Fire ousted strong squads from
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login