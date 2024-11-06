Flame take down TR in round one

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Winners of five straight matches heading Thursday’s first round matchup with Travelers Rest, the Pickens High School volleyball team hoped to keep its momentum going against the Devildogs.

The Blue Flame took the win streak to six as they dominated their region foe 3-0 to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“We’ve worked so hard preparing for playoffs and we’ve been preparing for it since week one,” Pickens head coach Mellie Crumpton said. “Now it’s like it is our time to shine and put it all together and I think this was a good start tonight for us.”

Pickens senior Kaylon Chapman believes

