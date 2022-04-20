FOLKS awards local students scholarships

COUNTY — A pair of Pickens County high school students were among five recipients of the Jack Lewis Watershed Stewardship Scholarship from the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS), the group announced recently.

Daniel’s William Chandler and Pickens’ Jackson Keith joined Walhalla’s Claire Mattox and Savannah Smith and William Quisenberry of NEXT School Eagle Ridge as this year’s scholarship winners.

FOLKS established the Jack Lewis Watershed Stewardship Scholarship to provide college financial support to high school students showing a strong interest in natural resource conservation and the environment, according to a news release. The scholarship is named in honor of Jack Lewis, whose time with the Friends of Lake Keowee Society spanned 44 years. Lewis’

