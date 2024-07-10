Former Clemson professor accused of murder

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — A former Clemson University professor was charged with the murder of his wife last week at their home in Anderson.

Edwin Brainerd Jr., 79, of Anderson, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, 74-year-old Sally Brainerd.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives responded to Harpers Way in Anderson early this

