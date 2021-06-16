Former Korean POW, purple heart recipient Funchess dies at 93

By Jason Evans

CLEMSON — A Pickens County man who spent nearly three years in captivity as a prisoner of war in North Korea died last week.

William H. Funchess Jr. died Thursday at his home in Clemson. He was 93.

Funchess served as a 1st Lieutenant with the 24th Infantry Division. His story was shared during a 2018 POW/MIA recognition ceremony sponsored by Clemson University’s Air Force ROTC.

After a scout reported the Chinese Army was crossing a nearby river, Funchess and his platoon held their position long enough for nearly 700

