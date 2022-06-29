Free meals available for county kids this summer

COUNTY — Children in Pickens County can take advantage of free meals during June and July.

The Seamless Summer Food program provides two healthy meals Monday through Friday for Pickens County children who are 18 and younger.

“The program provides children in our area the foods they need to continue to learn, play and grow when school is out for the summer,” the School District of Pickens County said in a news release.

Breakfast and lunch will be served through July 22. No meals will be served Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at three locations:

• Pickens Elementary School, 567 Hampton Ave., Pickens

• East End Elementary School, 505 E. 2nd Ave., Easley

• Liberty Primary School (formerly Chastain Road Elementary), 940 Chastain Road, Liberty

Local nonprofits can also apply to have lunches provided at children’s activities through the Seamless Summer Food Program. Information and applications are available at sdpcnutrition.com.

The program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and distributed through the S.C. Department of Education and the School District of Pickens County.

For more information, contact Jenaffer Stevenson at (864) 397-1166.