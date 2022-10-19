Fundraiser benefits Family Promise of Pickens County

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SUNSET — Family Promise of Pickens County helps families weather difficult times and get back on their feet while staying together.

The “Barn, Boots and Brew” fundraiser held Oct. 11 at Arabella Farms aimed to support the organization as it prepares to return to its normal way of functioning.

“We work with families in need,” executive director Nath Briley said. “We work with homeless families, and those that are having trouble, we try to prevent them from becoming homeless. The whole idea behind Family Promise is to keep families together.

“Keep them together and help move them to self sufficiency,” he continued. “That way, they don’t need help. They can live on their own. That’s everybody’s

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login