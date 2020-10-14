Get lost in great cakes

By Olivia Fowler

For the Courier

ofowler@thepccourier.com

Some of these recipes go back a long way.

One of my all-time favorites is the old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake my grandmother used to make in a cast-iron frying pan. This was a specialty of hers for Sunday night suppers. It never lasted long enough to make leftovers.

The upsy daisy cake was popular in the 1930s, and there are versions of this recipe in old cookbooks.

The banana split cake is easy to make and is a really decadent dessert, and the black bottom cupcakes are popular party fare.

None of this stuff is calorie-free, but sometimes you have to let it go out the window and just enjoy.