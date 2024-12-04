Get Ready for a Magical Journey into the Heart of the North Pole

PICKENS – The City of Pickens is delighted to announce the highly anticipated 2024 Pickens Christmas Parade, bringing the spirit of the season to life on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. on Main Street, Pickens.

This year’s theme, “Santa’s Workshop,” promises to transport attendees into the magical heart of the North Pole. Parade-goers can look forward to dazzling floats featuring elves hard at work crafting toys, reindeer gearing up for their global journey, and Santa himself preparing for his magical Christmas Eve flight.

Grand Marshal Announcement

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce proudly names Betty McDaniel as the 2024 Grand Marshal. A lifelong Pickens resident, Betty is a celebrated educator, cultural preservationist, and community leader.

Betty founded the Young Appalachian Musicians (YAMS) program in 2008, introducing over 400 students across Pickens County to the rich traditions of Southern Appalachian music. Her dedication to preserving local heritage through initiatives like YAMS and Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM) has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.

Special Musical Guest: The Chicago Pipe Band

This year’s parade will also feature the world-renowned Chicago Pipe Band, blending the timeless sounds of bagpipes and drums with holiday cheer. Known for their vibrant performances, the band promises to deliver an unforgettable experience as they march through the heart of Pickens.

Event Details

Parade Route:

The parade begins at Legacy Square and concludes at Pickens Presbyterian Church.