Gettys Middle School worker positive for virus

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A Gettys Middle School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus after having contact with other staff members and parents.

Gettys principal Mike Cory emailed parents, students and staff Sunday night.

“Today we were saddened to learn that a Gettys Middle School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Cory wrote. “The employee is in good condition, and we hope for a full recovery.”

While infected, the employee had contact with Gettys Middle School staff and parents, Cory wrote.

“All individuals who we know to have come in contact with the employee have been notified directly by phone or email and have been advised to self-quarantine and to watch for symptoms,” he wrote.

Cory directed the email’s recipients to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for information on protecting themselves from the virus and what to do if they are sick.

“Please continue to equip yourself with information on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he wrote. “Thank you for your help as we try to prevent the spread of coronavirus and care for members of our community who have been affected by it.”