Gettys teacher earns national honor

Dr. Nicole Yemothy 1 of 15 Einstein Fellows

EASLEY — Gettys Middle School teacher Dr. Nicole Yemothy has been selected as an Albert Einstein Distinguished Teacher Fellow for the 2022-23 school year, the School District of Pickens County announced last week.

Yemothy is one of 15 K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers from across the United States to receive the national award distinction. The fellows will spend 11 months serving in a federal agency or U.S. Congressional office in Washington, D.C., engaged in the national STEM education arena.

The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship (AEF) program provides a unique opportunity for

