Daniel High School receiver Eli Merck gets away from a Chester defender during the Lions’ Upper State championship win over the Cyclones on Friday night. Daniel is hoping to repeat as Class 3A state champion this Friday against Camden in Columbia. To read more, scoll to Courier’s Football Frenzy section below The State AAA Championship will televised on WMYA (My40 Asheville-Greenville) Kick off is set for 2 p.m. on Friday. . John Bolton/boltonphoto.com