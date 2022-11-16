Goodbye to one of country music’s greats

Back in 1980, when my wife Kathy and I were dating, she told me a story about the adventures she had at Myrtle Beach when she was 18, hanging out with some guys who played in a band at a club called the Bowery.

It was the summer of ‘73. The band was called Wild Country.

She showed me a picture of them and told me how great they were.

“They’re going to be famous someday,” she said. “They made a record.”

“Yeah, right,” I thought to myself, having made a record with my own band in 1973 and not yet

