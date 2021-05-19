Governor lifts mask mandate in state schools

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

COUNTY — School districts across the state of South Carolina can no longer require masks to be worn in school buildings.

Gov. Henry McMaster released an executive order last week immediately allowing parents to decide if students wear masks in classrooms, backing off a requirement that had been in place since the beginning of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While South Carolina Department of Education officials said on the night of McMaster’s order May 11 that face covering guidelines would remain in effect until further guidance could be provided to schools, the state agency rescinded its requirement the following morning.

The decision left some education officials less than thrilled with the way McMaster

