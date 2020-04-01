Governor orders closure of public lake, river access

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the closure of all public access points to the state beaches, as well as closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.

McMaster, who limited gatherings of more than three people across the state last week in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, issued the executive order Monday.

“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it was become necessary to close the public access to our state beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes rivers and waterways,” McMaster said in a release. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”

The executive order authorizes and instructed the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, in consultation with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Attorney General’s office, to provide any necessary supplemental guidance.

“This section does not apply to individuals possessing a current, valid commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps or boat landings in connection with commercial fishing activities,” the governor’s order reads.

The order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers or waterways in any way.

The executive order is the latest in a series of recent closures in connection with the coronavirus.

South Carolina state parks will be closed until the end of April, according to a news release issued Friday by state officials.

The closures began on March 28 and will run through April 30, the release said.

The closures are designed to “keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the coronavirus,” the release said.

Visitors who were currently occupying campsites and cabins were allowed to stay through the duration of their rental reservation “as long as they continue to practice the state’s recommendations for social distancing,” the release said.

“All new reservation arrivals, however, from Saturday, March 28, to Thursday, April 30, will be canceled and refunds issued,” the release said.

The parks’ closure is the third limited-access directive issued by the state park service in response to public health advisories in March, the release said.

Initially, state parks cancelled all large-group gathering reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events for March.

“Those suspensions remain in place through April,” the release said.

Then parks closed day-use areas, including picnic grounds, lakefronts and trails, for two days a week.

“Those areas will remain closed through April 30 as well,” the release said.

Residents are encouraged to follow state parks on social media, where staff will be hosting Facebook Live events and posting information posts and videos regularly.

Shortly after the state parks closures were announced, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced that the Sassafras Mountain Tower and the Bald Rock Heritage Preserve would also close beginning March 28, due to the large crowds gathering at those destinations, a release said.

“With a limited amount of space on top of Sassafras and Bald Rock, it is hard to practice ‘social distancing’ when large numbers of people are using these sites,” SCDNR assistant chief of wildlife Tom Swayngham said.

Sassafras Mountain, the highest point in the state, is located in northern Pickens County. Bald Rock Heritage Preserve is in northern Greenville County. SCDNR owns and manages both sites.

“We know how much people love Sassafras and Bald Rock, and how beautiful the view is at these scenic places,” Swayngham said. “This was not an easy decision for us to make, but in order to keep people safe and healthy, we need to close both the Sassafras tower and Bald Rock temporarily.”

Pickens County controls the road to the top of Sassafras Mountain. A gate on the road near Carolina Point Young Life Camp has been closed with the county’s permission, the release said.

The remainder of the Jocassee Gorges property is currently open to public use.

Officials ask users to follow recommended guidelines and executive orders on keeping people safe by practicing social distancing.

“Please take care of each other and the properties,” Swayngham said. “Emergency response for injuries or accidents during this time will be an increased challenge that first responders do not need.”