Governor suspends indicted Pickens council member

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a Pickens City Council member who was arrested earlier this year.

Donnie McKinney, 75, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate, SLED spokeswoman Renée Wunderlich said at the time.

A warrant alleges that on or about May 20, 2022, McKinney “did engage in sexual battery” by groping and performing

