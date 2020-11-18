Graduation rate hits new record

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County had a new record-high graduation rate in 2020, the eighth consecutive year the district’s rate has gone up.

Although some assessments were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s four-year, on-time graduation was 87.7 percent, significantly above the state average of 82.1 percent.

“Our journey from 66.7 percent to 87.7 percent has created a new environment in our county, which will continue to transform the lives of the customers we

