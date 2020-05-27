Graduations set to be held Friday

COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County has announced some slight changes to this week’s graduations, which have already been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an email sent to parents last week, district officials decided that in light of Gov. Henry McMaster’s loosening of restrictions on public gatherings and attractions across South Carolina, the limit of attendees per graduate was raised from two to four for the ceremonies, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at each high school’s football stadium.

Each graduate will receive two tickets valid for two attendees each, and no exceptions will be made for attendance without a ticket, according to district officials. Children of all ages will require a ticket.

The district is making efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the events.

“We encourage attendees to wear personal protective equipment such as facemasks if possible and to avoid direct physical contact with others,” the district’s email said, adding that extra custodial staff will be on hand to ensure sanitary restrooms and other potential points of contact.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed on YouTube so that they can be watched by those who cannot attend, and the videos will be available after the ceremonies as well. For more information, including links to each ceremony’s livestream, visit pickens.k12.sc.us/about_us/what_s_new/graduation_2020.

Check next week’s issue of the Pickens County Courier for a special section honoring the graduates of all four county high schools.