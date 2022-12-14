Dalton Jewelry & Co. LLC held its formal grand opening on Saturday. For almost 39 years, Spencer Dalton was the jeweler at the former Solid Gold. He has been blessed with clientele from many states in the U.S. Joel and Doris Dalton were the original owners. Spencer and his family want to carry on the legacy that his parents started. “I have been so humbled by the trust and loyalty from my customers,” Spencer said. “God has been so gracious to me and my family.” The store offers a beautiful selection of jewelry. Gift certificates are available. Dalton Jewelry’s hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The new location is at 1897C Gentry Memorial Highway in Easley. Pictured are, back row, from left, Jason Dalton, Clifton Welborn, Shana Dalton, Storie Welborn, Tracy Collier, Sami Turner and Sandy Anderson. In front are Braylon Edwards, Braxton Edwards, Madison Durham, Angela Dalton, Spencer Dalton, Libby Dalton and Charles Dalton.