Green Wave girls fall at Westside

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — The Easley High School girls’ basketball team knew it was in for a tough fight against the Westside Rams on Friday night.

The Rams were 11-2 entering the contest and had beaten the Green Wave by 17 in their last matchup on Jan. 12, but heading into halftime on Friday, Easley only trailed by five.

However, the second half proved to be a

You must be logged in to view this content.