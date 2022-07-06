Greenville man dies after Easley shooting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A Greenville man died after a shooting in Easley on Saturday.

Pickens County deputy coroner Heather Harrison identified the victim as Bishardd Gray, 49, of Laurel Drive.

According to a release from Chief Deputy Chuck James, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:48 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that left a

