Grief support group planned in Central

CENTRAL — An eight-week grief support group for adults will meet at 6 p.m. on Mondays starting May 2 at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, located at 108 Cross Creek Road in Central.

Topics of discussion are set to include Understanding Your Grief, Exploring Your Feelings Of Loss, How To Nurture Yourself and There’s Hope Out There.

Dr. Roger Lovette will be the group leader. Lovette was pastor at First Baptist Church Clemson for 13 years and has written often for local papers.

The group will meet for eight Monday nights. There is no charge.

If interested, call the funeral home at (864) 639-2411 or email linda@robinsonfuneralhomes.com.