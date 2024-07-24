Habitat for Humanity brings Hope to Pickens

By Marquis Mittelstet

Staff Reporter

marq@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Homes, community, hope – such is the motto of the charitable and “for the people” Habitat for Humanity organization, a chapter of which is based right here in Pickens County (Pickens County Habitat for Humanity or PCHFH).

The organization strives to help construct homes for new and struggling families every year across the nation, including locally, Habitat for Humanity has repeatedly spoken on behalf of the American people, perhaps most notably with their advocacy for the Self-Help Ownership Program (SHOP) at their Habitat on the Hill annual legislative conference which takes place at our nation’s capital.

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity (PCHFH) is also committed to revitalizing Jaycee Park, in Pickens as part of its ongoing mission to build safe, affordable homes and strengthen communities. For over 40 years, the local organization has worked to create spaces where families can thrive, and recognized the vital role that shared community spaces play in fostering vibrant, connected neighborhoods. As work is done to expand our capacity, PCHFH believe that enhancing this essential nexus of community fellowship is a natural extension of our calling.

On Saturday, thanks to the help of a donation of $5,000 from Lowes and labor volunteered by members of community, work began at the park.

“We are thrilled to announce that Lowe’s, through their national grant program, has generously allocated $5,000 in funding to support the Jaycee Park revitalization project. This grant, coupled with the support of our local Lowe’s stores, will be instrumental in bringing this project to fruition,” said PCHFH Executive Director Tamara Dourney.

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity enlisted Habitat for Humanity’s Clemson University chapter, providing students studying construction with real-world experience in a practical and suitable environment.

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity’s executive director Tamara Dourney was pleased with the turnout to help, especially the younger volunteers, which she says is a consistently recurring and refreshing trend to see.

“I cannot tell you how many of our volunteers are younger people,” Dourney said.

The day of service dedicated to the beautification and enhancement of the Park beginning at 9 a.m. with volunteers spreading mulch next to the tennis courts, panting azaleas to add color and vitality to the park, Painting the playground equipment to create a fresh, inviting play space, painting the block portion of the stadium seats and installing new lumber where it was needed.

The hope is to enhance Jaycee Park and create a vibrant gathering place that will serve our community for generations to come.