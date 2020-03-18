Head-on collisions kill three

PICKENS — Three Pickens County men lost their lives in two separate head-on collisions over the weekend, according to authorities.

The first wreck happened on U.S. Highway 178 at Belle Shoals Road near Liberty at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 2002 Honda driven by 74-year-old Doma James Cantrell of Liberty crossed the centerline and hit a 2012 Nissan.

Cantrell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan.

The driver of the Nissan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital with injuries, Bolt said.

The second deadly wreck happened at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night on Jameson Road in Easley, according to Duncan.

Duncan said a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Charles Bryceson Aiken of Easley crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Sherren L. Powell of Easley.

Duncan said Aiken died at the scene of the wreck, and Powell later died at a hospital.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating both wrecks.