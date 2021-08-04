Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines.

In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the delta variant is growing at an alarming rate.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the delta variant, the CDC announced last week it recommended wearing masks indoors for everyone in schools and in areas with substantial and high transmission, regardless of vaccination status. DHEC

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login