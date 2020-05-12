Help available for residents impacted by storms

WASHINGTON — Local residents who were affected by the strong storms that blew through the area on April 12-13 have the opportunity to apply for federal disaster relief funds.

President Donald Trump recently issued a disaster declaration for several counties in South Carolina, including Pickens County, in the wake of the storms that spawned deadly tornadoes across the state. Also included in the declaration were Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee and Orangeburg counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering help for local residents who suffered losses in the storm. To apply for FEMA help, visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available. Those who use 711 or video relay service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.

FEMA cannot make survivors whole, but it may help their recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make homes safe, sanitary and secure. It may also temporarily help with a place to stay while residents build their own recovery plans.

The SBA may contact survivors with information about low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and renters after they apply for FEMA help. There’s no obligation to accept a loan offer, but survivors may miss out on the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors if they don’t complete an application.

Residents may also miss out on FEMA grants to replace certain household items, repair or replace a damaged vehicle and moving and storage costs. The only way FEMA can consider survivors for help is if they submit a completed SBA disaster loan application.

Information about low-interest SBA disaster loans and application forms are available online at SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. If you use TDD, call 800-877-8339.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing South Carolina residents with the most effective response possible to assist businesses, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” Small Business Administration administrator Jovita Carranza said. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority.”

Residents and businesses in the affected counties are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA.

In accordance with health precautions for COVID-19, the SBA will not establish a field presence to assist survivors. However, SBA will continue to provide first-class customer service and conduct outreach virtually with webinars, Skype calls, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance. As a result, SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center to help survivors apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ and there are virtual customer support representatives available to assist applicants with completing the online application.

Survivors should contact the disaster assistance professionals at 470-363-5611, 202-803-3307, 404-909-1549 and 470-363-5936 to schedule an appointment for immediate one-on-one assistance in completing their applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov. The SBA will conduct extensive outreach to ensure that all impacted by the disaster are afforded the opportunity to seek assistance.