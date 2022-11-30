Here comes Santa Claus

With December kicking off this week, the time has also come for Christmas celebrations to begin around Pickens County. The city of Pickens will host the county’s first parade this Friday, with the annual event starting at 7 p.m. downtown. Other local municipalities have festivities planned beginning this weekend as well. To read more about Pickens County communities’ plans for making spirits bright this holiday season, go down to the Christmas calendar on this site.

Rocky Nimmons/Courier