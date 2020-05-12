High school graduation dates set

PICKENS — The School District of Pickens County announced Thursday that graduation ceremonies for its four high schools will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 29 at each school’s football stadium.

In the event of rain, ceremonies may be moved to 8:30 a.m. May 30.

To allow for social distancing procedures to be followed at the ceremonies, each senior will receive a limit of two free tickets for family members to attend. All ceremonies will be live-streamed so that those who cannot attend can watch.

Parking, safety, ticket distribution and other details for graduation will be communicated by each high school.