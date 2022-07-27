Pickens County officials launch new campaign to grow fire, EMS services

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County officials are taking steps to grow the ranks of the county’s fire and EMS services.

A press event was held Friday morning at the Pickens County Emergency Services Training Facility to officially kick off the county’s “Hiring Heroes” recruitment campaign.

Pickens County Council

