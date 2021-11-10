Historic Burdine Lodge to be dedicated Saturday

PICKENS — After a decade of preparation and fundraising by local volunteers, the grand reopening and dedication of the 1700s-era Burdine Lodge will be held this Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Hagood Mill Historic Site.

As documented in his journals, it was at this log house that Bishop Francis Asbury stayed and preached as he journeyed to establish the early Methodist societies in the region. Now restored by the South Carolina United Methodist Church Conference Historical Society, the

