Historic cabin rededicated at Hagood Mill

By Louise Hope and Jay Pence

For The Courier

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Less than a year after being saved from complete destruction during a fire, the Murphree-Hollingsworth Cabin at Hagood Mill Historic Site was rededicated on Saturday.

The cabin caught fire on Nov. 21, 2021, but was saved by firefighters and restoration efforts have been ongoing since that day.

Charred logs inside the cabin were pressure washed with dry ice. The ceiling was removed, and a half loft has been built. The back porch and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login