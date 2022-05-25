Historic Green Wave season comes to an end against York

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Falling behind 5-0 in the fourth inning against York on May 18, the Easley Green Wave softball team seemed to have lost all the momentum they had built on their historic playoff run.

However, the Green Wave proved to have much of the same fight that brought them to that point down the stretch, with senior Maggie Spence cutting the Cougar lead to just two runs as the teams entered the final frame.

Heading to bat in the bottom of the seventh with the game on the line, Easley went down in order to end its season in a 5-3 loss.

“I’m proud of them. They didn’t give up,” Easley head coach Trish Spence said after the game, fighting

