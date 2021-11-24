Historical marker planned in Clemson to commemorate Littlejohn’s Grill site

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

CLEMSON — From just after World War II to the late 1960s, Littlejohn’s Grill, operated by Horace and Gertrude Littlejohn, was a place where mostly African American residents of Clemson could gather to enjoy food along with entertainment from some future showbiz legends.

During that span of more than 20 years, Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown and Moms Mabley were just some of the entertainers to appear at what Clemson resident Vince Jackson called one of the most successful nightclubs from Charlotte, N.C., to Atlanta.

Today, the site where the grill once stood is home to Littlejohn Community Center. But Clemson City Council, acting upon a request from Jackson and

