Homeschooling parents invited to presentation

PICKENS — The Prevention Department of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is inviting homeschooling parents to attend a special presentation next week.

The talk will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Café Connections in Pickens. The topic is “Safe Medication Storage in the Home.”

Coffee and cake will be served, and attendees will have a chance to win a medication lockbox.

The event is free, but registration will give the presenters a head count.

To register, search “Safety at Home Homeschool Event” at eventbrite.com.

Café Connections is located at 319 E. Main St. in Pickens.