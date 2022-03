I could write about war and conflict, inflation and greed. I decided against it, because it’s just the same story told through the centuries, over and over. The plot stays the same, but the characters are different.

Putin is probably no different from Stalin, Hitler, Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun and a host of other tyrants. Until we learn from history, we’re doomed

